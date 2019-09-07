‘Change of PDP fine if road completed in time’

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing says the federal government can replace the project delivery partner (PDP) concept for the Pan Borneo Highway (PBH) project with the turnkey contractor model as long as the move does not delay the road project.

Masing, who is also Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, believed the federal cabinet was making such move so that the Works Ministry could have greater jurisdiction over the Sarawak portion of the road project.

Masing said it would be fine with him if federal government could justify the replacement of PDP with cost saving rationale as long as the project is completed without hiccup and further delay, he (Masing) is fine with it.

“They can do whatever changes they want but do not let that further delay the project. The highway can improve our socio economic status,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Masing was reacting to report in a financial daily, The Edge, quoting sources close to the matter that the federal cabinet had decided to terminate the PDP agreement for the Sarawak portion of the highway project although nearly half of the first phase had been completed. It is understood that the rationale of the decision is cost saving, the news portal reported yesterday.

The PDP for the portion of the highway is Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU), which is linked to Tan Sri Bustari Yusof, a former ‘go-to-man’ of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

The contract was awarded to LBU in June 2015 when Bustari’s brother Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was Works Minister.

The decision to terminate the PDP agreement was made after the cabinet’s careful deliberation at a meeting on Wednesday, sources told The Edge yesterday.

“It was presented at the cabinet meeting Wednesday and was agreed to. They (LBU) have not been officially notified, but will likely be informed in a few weeks’ time. There will be savings [from the termination of the PDP agreement],” a source said.

Consequently, agreements with contractors that were signed previously could also be novated, according to the source.

Launched in March 2015, the multibillion-ringgit project is scheduled for completion end-December 2021.

As of July, the first phase of the PBH in Sarawak is 45 per cent complete, slightly ahead of the scheduled completion rate of 43 per cent, according to Works Minister Baru Bian.

The dual carriageway, spanning some 1,060km from Telok Melano to Merapok, once done, is hailed as the transportation backbone of the state, opening up economic corridors and opportunities in areas it traverses.

While construction works are underway, the highway project continues to be under scrutiny as the Pakatan Harapan-led government remains laser-focused on cost-cutting.

Baru was earlier reported as saying that his ministry could bring down the project’s cost should the federal government take over from the PDP.

This is a fee of 5.5 per cent of the project cost that must be paid to the PDP under the contract agreement. Given the RM16.49 billion price tag, this means that the PDP model for the Pan Borneo Highway in Sarawak would have cost the government some RM907 million.

PDP contractors usually earn a certain percentage of a project’s cost, but do not have to bear the full brunt of cost overruns and delays, compared with the turnkey model, where the project cost is fixed from the beginning.

On March 21, The Edge, quoting sources, broke the news that the federal government had cancelled the PDP model for the Sabah portion of the highway project, in favour of the turnkey contractor model.

MMC Corp Bhd had later confirmed that Borneo Highway PDP Sdn Bhd (BHP) had on April 22 received a notification from the government on the termination of its PDP agreement.

BHP is 40 per cent owned by a joint venture between UEM Group Bhd and MMC Corp Bhd — UEM MMC Joint Venture Sdn Bhd — which gives MMC an effective 20 per cent stake in BHP. The remainder (60 per cent in BHP ) is owned by Sabah-based Warisan Tarang Construction Sdn Bhd, which is said to be connected to Sabah Umno and former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

When contacted yesterday, a LBU spokesperson said they could only comment on the news report if they were notified by the Works Ministry about it.

Baru, who is also Selangau MP, could not be reached for comment or to confirm the sources’ disclosure.