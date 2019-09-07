CM: Digitalisation plan requires talents to drive new economy

MIRI: More intellectual talents will be needed in Sarawak to meet the needs of the government’s digitalisation plans by adopting and implementing big data, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He pointed out Sarawak’s economy in future may no longer depend on oil and minerals to thrive, as information and big data would lead the way.

“Prior to this, we need intellectual talents, particularly the young ones, to train in algorithms, digital transactions, and related skills. They will be the ones to master and drive the new economy,” he said when handing over an RM1 million education fund to SMK Chung Hua Miri yesterday.

He said it is vital for the government to prepare the platform for future generations.

Abang Johari praised the school’s board of directors, teachers, and parents, for upgrading and improving the school’s infrastructure and facilities.

“They took the early step of preparing the students, to face the new challenges and the emergence of technology, and managing it well. They are the future of the country,” he said.

Among those present were Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin; Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting; Miri Mayor Adam Yii; and board of directors chairwoman Tan Sri Datuk Paduka Chai Yu Lan.