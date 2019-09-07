Curfew in ESSZone extended until Sept 23

KOTA KINABALU: The curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended to Sept 23, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

He said the curfew, from 6 pm to 6 am, covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan, and Beluran

Those living in these areas should remain indoors, while outsiders are not be allowed to enter the waters there, during the period, he added.

“The curfew has been extended to ensure no intrusion by terrorists who could threaten the security of international researchers conducting research in the area and foreign tourists visiting the resort islands.

“This is also to ensure the safety and well-being of the people of Sabah in the ESSZone,’ he said in a statement here today.

According to Omar, the curfew would also facilitate enforcement and monitoring of boat movements while the presence of security vessels would provide a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

He added that based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those carrying out kidnappings for ransom from southern Philippines, were still trying to intrude to commit abductions and cross-border crimes.

“I have also authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to applicants eligible to go out fishing or those who have urgent matters to attend to during the curfew,” he said. – Bernama