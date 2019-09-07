Filipino fisherman adrift at sea for five days before being rescued in Miri waters

MIRI: A Filipino fisherman who was adrift at sea for five days was rescued by a boat belonging to an oil drilling platform in Miri waters here yesterday (Sept 6).

In a statement today, MMEA state director First Admiral (Maritime) Robert Teh Geok Chuan said the agency immediately dispatched an asset on Friday night to bring the victim ashore after receiving information on the incident.

“The victim, known as Worknel, in his 60s, said that he and other crew members were fishing in Bintulu – Miri waters when he became separated from the main fishing boat,” said Robert.

He had been adrift for five days before being rescued.

The MMEA boat arrived at Marina Jetty here at 8.15am today (Sept 7) and handed over the victim to hospital for treatment.

“A police report has also been lodged because they victim has no documents with him,” added Robert.

On another note, Robert reminded the community, in particular fishermen, to always adhere to safety procedures while carrying out activities at sea.

He stressed that communication equipment on boats must be in good condition and the importance of bringing along emergency equipment such as a personal locator beacon that will enable MMEA to find them.

“They must also bring along other basic safety equipment such as life jackets,” he said.