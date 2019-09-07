Five detained over RM15,000 syabu

TAWAU: The General Operatiosn Force (GOF) seized about 93.8 grams of syabu worth about RM15,000 and detained five individuals including four men and another who tried to bribe GOF personnel with RM5,000 on Thursday.

GOF Battalion 14 Commanding Officer Supt Mustapha Othman said police intelligence and strike Force Road Check Point (RCP Kalabakan) ‘A’ company raided an unnumbered house in Kg Brantian, Mile 7, Kalabakan at about 2pm.

During the raid, he said there were three men and a woman sitting in the living room and tried to flee but were detained.

He said the team found a sling bag containing a black plastic bag with suspected syabu in 14 plastic packets.

Also seized, he said, were a digital weight and RM842 cash from the bag, equipment for syabu use on a table in the living room, a 26cm samurai and four machetes measuring between 17cm and 27cm.

While the team was combing the house, he said a man came with RM5,000 to persuade the police to let off the others, but he was also detained.

He said all the suspects were brought to the Tawau Police Headquarters and would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 and Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.