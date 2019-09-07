Gifts for children at Tawau Hospital

TAWAU: The Tawau Parliamentary Health Bureau and Women and Children Bureau brought cheer to the children of the Tawau Hospital Paediatric Ward by visiting them in conjunction with National Day and Malaysia Day on Wednesday.

Health Bureau Chairperson Dr Christina Lo and Women and Children Bureau Chairperson Lau Jin Nah represented Tawau Member of Parliament, Datuk Christina Liew.

Gift packs for the children, cakes and hampers for the doctors and nurses were contributed by Liew, who is also Deputy Chief Minister cum Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment.

The visiting groups also distributed flags to the children and their parents for the singing of the National Anthem and State Anthem, followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

On hand to lend support were officers and staff of the Tawau Parliamentary People’s Service Centre (Pusat Khidmat Rakyat).

In her speech, Dr Lo thanked Pang Chun Shong who represented the Director of Tawau Hospital, Head of Paediatrics Department, Dr Syarida Badrulzaman, Dr Tham Weng Soon and Matron Hafsa P. Hamid for their assistance in making the visit possible.