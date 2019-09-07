KOTA KINABALU: The organizing chairman of International Early Childhood Conference 2019, Datuk Chin Shu Ying, led his committee members to pay a courtesy visit on Minister of Education and Innovation Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob to brief him on the upcoming international conference, especially for educators in the field of early childhood education.

Yusof expressed his support for the conference and hoped that preschool teachers will grab this opportunity to upgrade their skills and to gain exposure.

“Educators from both private and government sectors need to be encouraged to continuously develop themselves professionally so that we can improve the quality of education in our nation,” he said.

IECC 2019 will have very experienced speakers from Finland, Malaysia, Spain, Taiwan and also Singapore.

The conference is still open for registration for interested participants. Information and registration can be obtained from the IECC website at www.iecc.org.my.