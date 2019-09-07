KKCCCI’s claim unsubstantiated – SUDC

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Economic Development Corporation (Sedco) has refuted the allegation of ‘land grab’ or impropriety involving the land next to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu.

Sabah Urban Development Corporation (SUDC) managing director, Anthony Undan Dumpangol told a press conference yesterday that the claim by the Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) that it owned the 7,200 Square feet of land located next to the school is unsubstantiated.

Based on printed documents obtained from the Lands and Surveys Department on Sept 3, 2019, the land was acquired by the Sabah Head of State on June 29, 1996 for the purpose of developing and expanding the Kota Kinabalu city area.

And on Dec 3, 1997, a new title was issued to Sedco.

As such, Sedco reaffirms its ownership of the current title for the land and there is no subdivision or change of ownership, stated the media statement provided by SUDC during the conference.

It was also mentioned that SUDC does not have any obligation to materialise any promises made by the previous developer of the Star City project.

Nevertheless, it was stated that in the spirit of resolving the matter amicably, SUDC had a meeting with KKCCCI representatives on Aug 30, 2019 at the City Hall where it was agreed by all parties that KKCCCI would submit the documentation to support its claim for review.

“It is unfortunate to learn that KKCCCI has resorted to calling a press Conference to make baseless accusations prior to the submission of the documents.”

Anthony also said that they had met with the buyers /purchasers of the property project totalling more than 200 people.

He urged them to be patient and said that the problems would be resolved soon.

Also present at the press conference was SUDC chairman, Datuk Bonipasius Bianis.