Man stabbed to death in kitchen stove dispute

KOTA KINABALU: A dispute over the use of a kitchen stove at a rented home in Kampung Cenderamata in Kampung Likas resulted in the death of one of its tenants.

The victim, a 32-year-old local man whose name has been withheld by police, died on the way to hospital after he was stabbed with a machete by his 82-year-old assailant around 2 pm on Sept 5.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the incident happened due to an argument between the deceased and the suspect’s 29-year-old son over the use of the kitchen stove in their rented home.

“The argument first started between the victim and the suspect’s son.

“Upon being notified of the argument, the suspect then intervened resulting in a heated argument.

“The argument, now between the victim and the suspect, then continued outside the rented house before the suspect went back in and took a machete.

“The suspect then chased after the victim and stabbed the latter on the chest with the machete,” said Habibi.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident immediately informed the police.

It was learned that the victim was lying on the ground with the 69 centimeter long machete still stuck on his chest.

The victim was pronounced dead while being rushed to hospital in an ambulance, said Habibi, adding that the 82-year-old suspect was detained by police shortly together with his 29-year old son and his 57-year-old wife to assist police investigation.

Habibi said the case is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.