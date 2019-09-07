Naga 7 contract positive for Velesto

KUCHING: Velesto Energy Bhd’s (Velesto) contract for Naga 7 jack-up drilling rig has been viewed positively by analysts as the latest job further highlights the company’s ability in jack-up drilling rig segment.

Velesto in a filing on Bursa Malaysia, announced that Velesto Drilling Sdn Bhd (VED), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Velesto Malaysian Ventures Sdn Bhd (VMW), received a letter of award from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (Petronas) for the provision of jack-up drilling rig ‘Naga 7’.

The contract is for the provision of drilling rig services for Petronas Carigali’s drilling programme whereby Velesto will assign its Naga 7 for two firm wells. The contract is estimated to value at US$7 million and is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19).

“Overall, we are positive on the contract announcement, highlighting Velesto’s position as a prime beneficiary of increased jack-up drilling rigs demand in the country, as well as providing further utilisation and earnings visibility.

“With the contract for Naga 7 now secured, we believe no further contracts are necessary for the rest of 2019, as all its rigs should already have contracts at hand until at least end of the year,” analysts at the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said.

It noted that while no contract period was included in the announcement, it reckoned the contract duration to be around three to four months (circa 90 to 120 working days).

“As such, we believe the contract should be based on daily charter rates of near to circa US$70,000 per day (excluding other value-added services), and should be able to fetch earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margins of around 45 per cent,” it added.

Kenanga Research made no changes to its FY19 and FY20E numbers post-contract award, as it deemed it to be within its utilisation assumption of 80 to 85 per cent, with the charter rates also broadly within our imputed assumption of US$72,000 per day.

All in, it retained its ‘outperform’ rating on the stock. It said: “We continue to like Velesto given the certainty of its turnaround story, clear earnings visibility for the next one to two years, while we also see limited downside risks from current share price levels.

“Additionally, the company reportedly had also demonstrated satisfactory environmental, social and governance practices, being one of the new names within the oil and gas industry to be included into the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia Index.”