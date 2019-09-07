Ola Bola Musical in Kuching a resounding success, producers to contribute to state’s proposed centre of performing arts

KUCHING: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry will be getting views from those in the performing arts scene to better enhance the state’s proposed centre of performing arts, said its minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He informed that they are in the midst of finalising the plan, which is at the concept and design level.

The proposed centre is the Old DUN Building, which is currently closed for renovations.

“We are finalising the plan. The bulk of the costs are mostly for electronic parts. I’m not too sure whether it will be announced in the Budget but the chief minister has more or less agreed to the concept and design. He likes it,” he told reporters after watching the Ola Bola Musical at Stadium Perpaduan here last night.

According to Abdul Karim, they will now work on getting more feedback from those involved in performing arts.

“We need to get those who are really into this to give us more advice, people like (Puan Seri) Tiara Jacquelina (Ola Bola musical executive producer and director), who is so passionate and involved in theatre.

“We would like them to give us some more input on what are the missing links and the things to do to have a perfect centre of performing arts,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said he was very impressed by the musical and found it entertaining.

He sang praises of the musical’s stellar cast and the time and effort they put in to produce the show.

“This is the first time I have seen the Ola Bola Musical. I have heard so much about it. It is the best musical in this region at the moment.

“It is not easy to do something on football. The musical is from start to end, about football.

“Another thing is that it instills the Merdeka spirit and patriotism through theatre. We could feel we are part of this great nation,” he enthused.

He was among the dignitaries accompanying Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang to watch the musical. Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing and Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting were also present.

When met after the show, Tiara had nothing but high regard for the 2,500-strong audience for their support and energy.

“This is the most amazing audience that we ever performed for. We never performed for such a big audience before.

“The performance has never been at this level. The cast really put in one million per cent if that’s possible because of the energy of the audience. I really felt (the energy) when they were cheering.

“That’s the vision, to bring Ola Bola around the country and have everyone celebrate the spirit of Malaysia. Tonight we felt it in Sarawak,” she gushed.

The musical is based on the film of the same name, which was in turn inspired by the achievements of the Malaysia national football team during the 1980 Summer Olympics.

Tiara, who is an accomplished actress and producer, expressed her appreciation to the state government and chief minister for believing in the show.

She said the people of Sarawak were lucky to have such a progressive government that believes in the importance of performing arts and culture alongside the other parts of development in Sarawak.

Ola Bola The Musical will also be making history as it streams live on Facebook tonight (Saturday) at 7:30pm on https://www.facebook.com/EnfinitiMY/ for the whole world to see – a Malaysian first.