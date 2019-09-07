Rider killed while repairing bike, friend injured

SIBU: A motorcyclist was killed while his friend suffered a broken leg when a four-wheel-drive ploughed into them while they were repairing a motorcycle at Bawang Assan/Tanjong Manis bridge about 6pm yesterday.

Mohd Adzhar Sahrer, 20, from Daro, was believed to have been killed on-the-spot while his friend, also 20, suffered a broken leg.

District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said initial police investigation revealed that the driver of the 4-wheel-drive was travelling from Tanjong Manis to Sibu before the tragedy occurred.

“The driver of the 4-wheel drive lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into the motorcyclists who were repairing a motorcycle at the bridge, killing one and seriously wounding another,” he said in a media statement.

Paramedics who arrived, sent the injured pillion rider to the hospital for further observation.

Police also detained the driver of the 4-wheel-drive vehicle for investigation under Section 112 of the Road Transport Act 1987.