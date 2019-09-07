Seri Mengasih organises Malaysia Day celebration

KOTA KINABALU: The Seri Mengasih Centre Kota Kinabalu (SMC KK) organized a two-day Malaysia Day celebration program to further inculcate the spirit of patriotism amongst its trainees.

SMC KK trainer and organizing chairperson Siti Wan Mahani said the annual event, which started in 2018, consisted of a ‘gotong royong’ near the centre at Tanjung Aru Beach in the spirit of the National Day ‘Sayang Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’ theme and marching parade, among others.

“On Thursday, we literally took the theme Malaysia Bersih and carried put a gotong royong to take care of the cleanliness, and also introduce the recycling process. We want trainees to understand about cleanliness. We did the gotong royong to inculcate the love for the environment among the trainees,” she said during the program at Seri Mengasih Centre in Tanjung Aru here yesterday.

“Today, we did a parade in the morning after the trainees sang the national and state anthem during an assembly. We did the parade so the trainees could feel the joy of independence day. Even though they are disabled, we want them to experience that spirit.

“We added other activities like painting the national and state flags with hand prints to add more joy today. We also organized a karaoke competition as autism kids are not very social. This will help improve their social skills,” she explained.

Siti said SMC KK trainers and teachers started the program as they felt the trainees needed to understand the importance of of Malaysia Day.

“To us, the trainers and teachers here feel they (trainees) must understand the meaning of independence. Maybe they do not understand the meaning behind the celebration so we create this experience so they could gain some understanding,” she said.

“Maybe we will continue with the program next year and the trainees now know the patriotic songs. They also know the Negaraku and state anthem, which means they have gained some understanding.

“For the Rukun Negara, it may be hard for them to understand, but, at least, they will be able to so gradually. We can see some difference in understanding,” she added.