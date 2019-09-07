Stop spreading news Chinese nationals given MyKad – NRD

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (NRD) is urging the public to immediately stop spreading news that Chinese citizens have been issued with MyKad, as viraled on social media, to avoid confusion and anxiety among the people.

The NRD in a statement shared on its Facebook page said stern action would be taken against individuals who spread slander, claiming that the government was granting citizenship to Chinese immigrants.

According to the department the Chinese citizens issued with MyKad were wives of Malaysian nationals who had acquired citizenship in Sept 2017 under Article 15 (1) of the Federal Constitution.

Women who are legally married to Malaysian citizens according to the law may apply for citizenship after fulfilling all requirements as stipulated in the Federal Constitution.

“The application and approval for Malaysian citizenship is not confined to just one particular group of people as we have received and approved applications received from various other races and ethnic groups in Malaysia.

According to the NRD a similar issue was made viral last year by irresponsible parties who claimed the department was issuing identity cards to Chinese citizens. – Bernama