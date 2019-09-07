Uggah: Education Dept to decide on closing schools or not if API stays above 200

KUCHING: The Education Department will have to decide whether to close schools or keep them open if the Air Pollution Index (API) reading continues to stay above 200 for 24 hours.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the matter was based on the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the State Disaster Management Committee.

“If the API reading continues to stay at 200 and above for 24 hours, the Education Department and principals or headmasters of the respective school will have to decide whether to close the school or not,” Uggah, who is the committee chairman, told reporters today.

An API reading of zero to 50 denotes good air quality; 51 to 100 (moderate); 101 to 200 (unhealthy); 201 to 300 (very unhealthy); and 301 and above (hazardous).

Uggah noted that the haze situation in the state was deteriorating, and hoped that the federal government would intervene to address the problem.

According to data from the Department of Environment as of 3pm today, Kuching recorded an unhealthy API of 216, Samarahan (199), Sri Aman (178) and Miri at 150.

Uggah said cloud seeding would depend on the availability of clousd, but was also quick to add that such activity would be meaningless if open burning was still carried out in Indonesia and caused trans-boundary haze due to the change of wind direction.

“Open burning needs to be stopped from the other side, and we will continue to ask the federal government to talk with their counterparts in Indonesia,” he asserted.