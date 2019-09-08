211,354 new SSPN accounts in Sabah this year – CM

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 211,354 Skim Simpanan Pendidikan Nasional (SSPN) accounts with deposits amounting RM133.4 million had been opened in Sabah up until July 2019.

According to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Haji Apdal, at the national level, a total of 4.2 million SSPN accounts have been opened involving deposits of RM5 billion during the same period.

He said that the amount was small considering the population of Sabah.

He also urged parents with no financial planning to take the steps towards creating the savings.

He said that SSPN was established by PTPTN in 2004, and that so far, the reception from the public has been encouraging.

Shafie, who was represented by Rural Development Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedict said that the proactive approach by PTPTN in transforming the minds of Malaysians towards savings for education is a pure intent and must be received well by the community.

“What is important is we save little by little that in the end, it becomes a hill; we go through hardship first and enjoy the fruits of our labour later when our children reach their destination,” he said.

Speaking at the 2019 Jelajah SSPN programme held at Oceanus Mall near here, Shafie said that the programme, which has been on since August and continues right up to this month, will involve 11 locations in Sabah and 10 locations in Sarawak.

He also mentioned during the programme that PTPTN also gives out a contribution of RM100 to 1,000 children of poverty stricken families in the form of SSPN-i account involving 25 parliament constituencies in Sabah.

Also present at the event was Assistant Education and Innovation Minister Jenifer Lasimbang and PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan.