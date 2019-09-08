Construction of Muara Lassa Bridge will enhance coastal road connectivity

DARO: The construction of Muara Lassa Bridge will enhance the present coastal road connectivity by reducing people’s traveling time.

Sarawak Public Works Department (PWD) corporate communication branch said the bridge would eliminate ferry waiting time of about 45 minutes to cross over from Muara Lassa to Daro.

“The waiting time is much longer during festive seasons due to long queues.

“It is also will reduce government’s yearly expenditures for the ferry service and improve the quality of infrastructure to support Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy development corridor,” it said in a statement today.

The statement was released to mark groundbreaking ceremony for Muara Lassa Bridge construction to be officiated by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg at 10.30am today.

According to the statement, the bridge costing RM597.581 million would take four years to complete with its construction commenced in March this year.

The bridge spanning 2.43km long was part of the RM11 billion Coastal Road Network and Second Trunk Road commissioned by the state government to connect major towns along the coastal areas from Kuching to Miri.

At the same event, Abang Johari would present 57 land compensation cheques totalling RM644,413 to 49 land owners involved in the construction of the bridge.