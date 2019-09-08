‘Finalising plans for performing arts centre’

KUCHING: Plans for the proposed performing arts centre at the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building are being finalised.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the plan, which is at the concept and design stage, will include the views of experts from the performing arts scene.

“We are finalising the plan. The bulk of the costs is mostly on the electronic parts. I’m not too sure whether it will be announced in the budget but the Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) has more or less agreed to the concept and design. He likes it,” he told reporters after watching ‘Ola Bola The Musical’ on Friday.

Abdul Karim said more views from those involved in performing arts were now being sought.

“We need to get those who are really into this to give us more advice, people like (Ola Bola musical executive producer and director Puan Seri) Tiara Jacquelina, who is so passionate and involved in theatre.

“We would like them to give us some more input on what are the missing links and the things to do to have a perfect centre of performing arts,” he said.

On the musical, Abdul Karim said he was very impressed and entertained by its stellar cast.

“This is the first time I have seen ‘Ola Bola Musical’. I have heard so much about it. It is the best musical in this region at the moment. It is not easy to do something on football. The musical is from start to end about football.

“Another thing is that it instils the Merdeka spirit and patriotism through theatre. We could feel we are part of this great nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tiara praised the 2,500 audience members for their support and energy.

“This is the most amazing audience that we’ve ever performed for. We never performed for such a big audience before.

“The performance has never been this level. The cast really put on one million per cent if that’s possible because of the energy of the audience. I really felt (the energy) when they were cheering.

“That’s the vision, to bring ‘Ola Bola’ around the country and have everyone celebrate the spirit of Malaysia. Tonight we felt it in Sarawak,” she said.

The actress and producer said Sarawakians are lucky to have a progressive government that believes in the importance of performing arts and culture in tandem with other developments in Sarawak.

‘Ola Bola The Musical’ also made history when it was streamed live on Facebook last night (Saturday) – a Malaysian first.