Foreign suspects nabbed over RM20,000 gold heist

SIBU: Police have arrested three Middle Eastern suspects here in connection with an RM20,000 gold jewellery heist in Miri on Thursday (Sept 5).

Sibu District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the suspects were two Syrian women aged 30 and 49, and a 35-year-old Turkish man.

The man was arrested at Jalan Diong Kik at 8.35pm, while the women were picked up at Jalan Pahlawan at 8.45pm Friday.

Police seized a car, cell phone, and car key from the man; while 12 necklaces, two receipts, and five passbooks were seized from the women.

Stanley said a 35-year-old complainant from the shop lodged a police report in Miri on Thursday over the theft of two gold chains; one of which weighed 62.45 grams and the other 27.69 grams.

The complainant alleged the three suspects had earlier entered the shop at Emart Commercial Centre around 2.30pm on the pretext of buying jewellery.

“The complainant alleged the two women knew each other and while one was looking out to try the necklace to distract the attention of the workers, the other one stole the necklaces and put them into her pockets,” he said.

A CCTV recording showed the two women fleeing the shop into a waiting silver car, believed to have been rented by their male accomplice.

Stanley said all three suspects were remanded yesterday and sent back to Miri for further investigation.

The case will be investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft.