Govt mulls using recorded lessons in schools — PM

KYOTO, Japan: The government is looking into the possibility of using recorded lessons by selected teachers to be shared with other schools, says Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the method was aimed, among others, at simplifying and enhancing the quality of teaching back home.

“We are trying to simplify teaching because teachers are not the same…so what we want to do is make use of good teachers, record their lessons and use the recorded lessons for other schools where teachers will guide the students (on the lessons),” he said during his visit to Ritsumeikan Primary School here yesterday.

He said the method would not only help to educate students but also improve the knowledge of the guiding teachers.

“At the same time, the teachers will also learn, and the quality of teaching should improve using this system,” said Dr Mahathir who took part in the traditional Japanese tea drinking ceremony during the school visit.

The prime minister also spent some time observing robotics, information and communication technology as well as pottery classes.

Ritsumeikan Primary School has the distinction of being the first school in Japan to use a blend of traditional approach and modern technology in its teaching methods.

Opened in 2006 and currently has over 700 students, the school was also the pioneer in introducing robotics technology in its curriculum. — Bernama