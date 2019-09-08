GPS to keep defending Sarawak from religious extremists

KUCHING: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government will continue to protect Sarawak from religious extremists and bigots.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said it is vital to prevent them from entering Sarawak so that racial and religious harmony among Sarawakians is not disrupted.

“The state government under GPS will continue to exercise our Immigration rights by not allowing the extremists and religious bigots to reach our shores because we want to preserve as much as possible our racial and religious harmony and our political stability,” he stressed during a get-together Friday with Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) fund recipients for 2017 and 2018.

“The peace and harmony enjoyed by the people has resulted in political stability and we want that to continue in order to steer the state to greater heights of development and to be enjoyed by all the people.”

Abang Johari further explained that Unifor was set up in 2017 under the Chief Minister’s Department to be fair to other religions, apart from Islam.

In 2017, the Sarawak government approved RM15 million for 77 recipients, while RM20 million was approved last year and another RM30 million this year.

The Sarawak cabinet has also approved three acres of state land at Ong Tiang Swee Road for the construction of the Unifor complex.

“As the Chief Minister, I will be fair to other religions because all religions subscribe to peace, harmony, and respect,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said Unifor, which helps to build and repair non-Muslim houses of worship, is the only such unit in Malaysia.

He said apart from the RM30 million allocation for Unifor this year, Abang Johari also approved an additional RM27.3 million during his programmes.

Uggah, who is minister in charge of Unifor, has also set up the Unifor Trust Fund Board, which has been approved by the cabinet, to carry out socioeconomic activities to help the destitute.

Among those present were Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian; Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn; Assistant Minister of Utilities (Rural Electricity) Datuk Liwan Lagang; Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis; State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion; Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik; and Unifor chairman Datu Ngenang Jangu.