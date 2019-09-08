Haze worsens in Sarawak with Sri Aman recording highest API of 236 as of 12pm

KUCHING: The haze situation in Sarawak does not look like it’s going away anytime soon with nine out of 13 Department of Environment (DoE) monitoring stations in the state now recording unhealthy or very unhealthy Air Pollution Index (API) readings.

As of 12pm today, Sri Aman recorded ‘very unhealthy’ air quality at 236, which is the highest API in the state, followed by Kuching at 225, Samarahan at 202.

Sri Aman surpassed Kuching with the highest API in the state rising an alarming 60 points from an unhealthy 176 (as of 6pm yesterday) to 236.

Meanwhile, the air quality for six other areas in the state recorded unhealthy levels namely Sibu at 181, Sarikei (174), Miri (155), ILP Miri (142), 115 (SK Kuala Baram 2), and Mukah (109).

The rest recorded moderate readings with the lowest being Samalaju at 72.

API readings of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100 (moderate); 101-200 (unhealthy); 201-300 (very unhealthy) and over 300 is deemed hazardous.