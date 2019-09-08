Health Dept to instruct all Kuching health facilities to hand over data of patients with haze-related illnesses

KUCHING: The Sarawak Health Department will instruct all health facilities in Kuching to hand over data of patients whose illnesses were caused by the worsening haze situation starting from today onwards.

Its director Dr Jamilah Hashim said this is in particular if the Air Pollution Index (API) in the division continues to remain at a very unhealthy level or had gotten worse.

“We are now entering the second day where the API in Kuching continues to be at a very unhealthy level.

“In view of this, we are urging all health facilities namely clinics and hospitals in Kuching to report to us if they come across three illnesses caused by haze namely chronic lung disease, asthma and heart disease,” she told reporters when met at the ‘Stop the Stigma Run’ which was officiated by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad at the compound of the old State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Building here today.

Kuching was badly hit by haze yesterday with the API reaching 232, the highest in Sarawak followed by Sri Aman at 229 and Samarahan at 213.

Dr Jamilah pointed out that Sarawak (through the department of environment) has stations to monitor air quality throughout the state and clinics near these stations will serve as sentinel clinics to monitor the three haze-related illnesses such as respiratory tract infection, asthma and inflammation of the eye.

However, she noted that to date, there is no increase in any of these diseases based on the monitoring carried out by the clinics.

“But if the public do not take precautions, we expect the number of patients with respiratory tract infection, asthma and eye inflammation will increase,” she said.

In view of this, she hoped that the people, particularly those with chronic lung disease, asthma, heart disease, senior citizens and children will take preventive measures against haze.

“If they start to have symptoms, please go to your nearest health facility to seek treatment,” she advised.

Earlier, Dr Jamilah and Dr Dzulkefly joined the ‘Stop the Stigma Run’ participants for an aerobics session led by physiotherapists from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The 4km and 12km runs were cancelled due to haze but that did not dampened the spirit of several hundred participants who showed up to participate in the other activities such as aerobics, free breakfast, health screenings and lucky draw which proceeded as usual.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii and SGH director Dr Chin Zin Hing.