KKCCCI vows to defend disputed land ownership

KOTA KINABALU: President of Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI), Datuk Michael Lui has emphasised that they will defend the 7,200 square feet of land next to the Chung Hwa Primary school here to the end.

He said KKCCCI reserves the right to take legal action against the Sabah Urban Development Corporation Sdn Bhd (SUDC) over the ownership of the land.

However, they will only decide on it after the September 11 meeting which was called by Mayor Datuk Haji Nordin Siman for all the concerned parties to be present. These are SUDC, Lands and Surveys Department, the City Hall and KKCCCI.

Lui said the reason for the upcoming meeting is to find a solution to the disputed problem.

He said KCCCI was happy with the arrangement made by the mayor.

“KKCCCI will definitely try to negotiate. We will definitely attend the meeting and hopefully, the problem will be settled,” he said.

Michael claimed that KKCCCI had already met with SUDC twice but there had been no solution, except for verbal promises that SUDC would remove the fence that had been put up and to stop work.

He also said the explanation given by SUDC for putting up the fence at the site, that is for security reasons, was unacceptable.

He expressed his gratitude to the mayor for issuing a stop work order.

“The mayor works for the people and value the people’s voice and do according to the law to stop the project,” he said.

“We are happy to have a mayor who understands. He is a model for other departmental heads,” Lui said.

Lui also expressed KKCCCI’s disappointment and anger at the statement by SUDC that the land belonged to them.