Ling to use his MP fund to construct temporary car park at hospital

SIBU: Sibu MP Oscar Ling says he will use part of his MP allocation fund for the construction of the RM500,000 temporary car park behind the Sibu Hospital.

He said tender will called soon and the construction is expected to start at the end of the month.

“Hopefully, with the new temporary car park of about 120 parking lots will help solve the parking congestion woes that had plagued the Sibu populace for the past years,’ he added at the press conference held yesterday morning.

Currently, Sibu Hospital has 600 parking lots with 400 alloted for its staff and the remaining 200 alloted for members of public.

On another matter, Ling said the Reverse Osmosis (RO) machine used to provide clean water for patients on kidney dialysis treatment at the hospital has to be replaced.

“The machine has already reached its full capacity of usage and is prone to break-down,” he added.

As such, he called on members of the public, NGOs or associations to raise fund for the purchase of a new unit of a RO machine.