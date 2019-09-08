Miri Hospital in dire need of refurbishment — Rep

MIRI: Miri Hospital, which has been in operation for 25 years, is in dire need of refurbishment and upgrading.

According to Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon, the situation however is expected to improve upon completion of an on-going expansion work.

Yesterday, he visited the children’s ward following complaints received from members of the public that furniture and fittings there were lacking and in poor condition.

However, after being briefed on the situation by the staff, he said he understood the problem, and hoped the public would understand too.

“The hospital is undergoing some improvement works based on available funds, and of course there are discomfort here and there among patients.

“Urgent matters are addressed first, such as leaking water pipes and exposed electrical wires,” he said.

Dr Ting urged the public who wish to highlight any problems they come across at the hospital to talk directly with the staff or nurses.

“You can also get in touch with Miri Hospital Visitors Board or even use the hospital’s suggestion box,” he said.

During the visit to the children’s ward, Dr Ting came across four worn-out chairs donated by Miri Cancer Society, still being used at the ward. He promised to get the chairs repaired soonest.

Meanwhile, chairman of Miri Hospital Visitors Board, Peter Hee who was also present during the visit, said they indeed found several minor problems, and thanked the public for highlighting them.

“Whenever we received feedback from the public and channelled them to the hospital management, they would always see to it that the problem is resolved.”