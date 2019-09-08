PDP to field Teo in Dudong if GPS gives greenlight  

SIBU: Progressive Democractic Party (PDP) will recommend councillor Teo Boon Siew to be its candidate for the Dudong seat in the coming 12th state election.

Its president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said he has every confidence in the capabilities of Teo, a local from the area who speaks multiple languages including Iban.

“If Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) gives us the chance to field the candidate, we will definitely field Teo for the seat,” he said at the meet-the-people session at the 43-door Rumah Desmond Japar Jambului in Sungai Naman, about 43km from here yesterday afternoon.

More than 1,000 people turned up for the meeting organised by PDP central Zone.

Among those at the event were PDP senior vice president Senator Datuk Paul Igai, youth chief Robert Ayu, women’s leader Datuk Chiew Yen Chew and political secretary to the Chief Minister Alexander Asing Sadai.

Tiong said Teo, who is chairman of the Dudong branch, is a very hardworking businessmen and well know among Durin residents.

“Anything concerning the development in Durin, longhouse issues and all the petty issues in Durin, just talk to Teo and he will be your eyes and ears,” he added.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, said PDP now has a service centre in Dudong state constituency which was recently commissioned in addition to its centres for Pelawan and Bawang Assan constituencies.

“With the three service centres, it will help serve the people effectively and efficiently,” he pledged.

He assured that GPS would continue to focus on rural development to bridge the gap between the urban and rural areas.

Meanwhile, Tiong said he will assist Rumah Desmond to obtain a grant of RM50,000 from Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg to upgrade the longhouse.

He also announced a personal grant of RM10,000 for Rumah Desmond.