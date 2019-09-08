School board to set up RM100k activity fund

SIBU: Chairman of SM Wong Nai Siong School Board of Directors Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau said a RM100,000 activity fund will be set up for the school to organise more sports related-activities.

According to Lau, the fund will mainly enhance and provide training resources as well as procure equipment for co-curricular activities.

“With the activity fund, we will be able to carry out lots of meaningful activities and push the school towards greater heights,” he said at the commissioning of the newly completed RM500,000 school sports field yesterday morning.

The event was held to mark the school’s 52nd anniversary celebration.

Among those present were deputy chairman of the School Board of Directors Dato Chieng Boon Toon and school principal Lu Yew Hiing.

Over the years, Lau said, the committed school board of directors had helped built and upgraded the school facilities to provide comfortable learning environment.

“Education is a lifelong learning process and the board of directors is happy to work with the school alumni association, parents, teachers and students to ensure that providing good education remains our core mission.”

On the school sports field, Lau said its completion marked another milestone in the 52 year history of the school and thanked all who had contributed one way or another.

However, Lau expressed regret that a field of international standard was not possible due to land constraint.

He called on the Chinese community to continue supporting the school for the sake of the students and the future generations.