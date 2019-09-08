Three-month wait to get dialysis treatment

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK) is urgently in need of more dialysis machines, as some kidney patients have to wait for three months to get dialysis treatment.

Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong Ket Kiun said he had received a complaint from the people that the machines at Sandakan Dialysis Centre of HDOK were not enough.

Following this complaint, Chong has visited the centre and found that the problem was not new.

“The Dialysis Centre currently has 28 dialysis machines for patients with kidney problems. Each patient needs to use the machine three times a week from Monday until Saturday, and each patient needs about 15 minutes per dialysis session.

“There are 12 patients who are in the waiting list to receive dialysis treatment. Some of these patients have to wait for three months before they could use a dialysis machine. More dialysis machines are urgently needed here so that these patients could be treated as soon as possible.

“I will work hard to apply for an allocation from the Federal Ministry of Finance to add 10 more dialysis machines, and at the same time apply for more medical personnel in the Dialysis Centre here.

“I hope that the ministry would approve this application and that the federal government would pay more attention to healthcare service in Sandakan to meet the demand of the people,” he said.

A dialysis machine is used on patients with kidney problems to filter a patient’s blood to remove excess water and waste products. The machine is vital for patients who have serious kidney damage or dysfunction.