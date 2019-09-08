Tiong, Ting discuss pertinent issues affecting Sibu

SIBU: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing recently paid a visit to newly-minted Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting Ing Horh, and congratulated him for the appointment.

Tiong, who is also Bintulu MP, discussed several issues affecting Sibu and the municipal council with Ting, who was enthusiastic about looking at sustainable long-term solutions to alleviate the people’s worries.

“We were able to reach a consensus on many aspects that are mutually beneficial for all parties concerned,” Tiong said in a press statement received here Friday.

The topics discussed were broad and covered several issues, with the most urgent issues being the illegal extension and renovation of dwelling houses in Sibu, limited industrial areas, the need to upgrade drains, and licences for entertainment outlets.

Tiong said many homeowners in Sibu had been expanding their living spaces without official authorisation from the council.

“However, no legal action has been taken against the culprits. It is prudent to apply the laws on such action (expansion projects).

“I have suggested to the SMC that we should look into long-term solutions including legalising these unauthorised expansions, at the same time, we need to educate the public on the proper procedures to apply for approval permits when making changes to their dwelling spaces. This way, the SMC may be able to collect some income through assessment rate,” Tiong said.

Tiong also suggested that the council look into the issue whereby several companies had occupied land next to their own, including public land, which have inconvenienced the public.

“On the drainage issue, Tiong said they had agreed to visit several residential areas in Sibu to get a better picture of the situation. Are the drains built to specifications?

“In some areas water is permanently there allowing garbage to accumulate and aedes mosquitoes to breed.”

The council was also told to coordinate with the relevant law enforcement agencies to monitor the increasing number of unlicensed entertainment outlets in the greater Sibu area.

“We also discussed setting up special areas for entertainment venues as a way to boost tourism and as a win-win situation for all,” he added.