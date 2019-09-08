Voon wants to uncover ‘mysteries, secrets’ in formation of Malaysia

KUCHING: The formation of Malaysia is riddled with mysteries and many secrets have gone to the graves, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

In a statement released yesterday, he observed that the younger generations were kept in the dark about how Sarawak and Sabah became subservient to Malaya in many ways.

He stressed that Singapore, Sarawak and Sabah were supposed to be equal partners and have equal status when Malaysia was formed.

“Singapore left the federation of Malaysia by exercising its rights under the inalienable right of self-determination in accordance with international law, but Sabah and Sarawak are still stuck in the federation.

“Voices are louder each day that people from Sabah and Sarawak wanted to be independent and being subservient to Malaya no longer. Many legal experts and politicians opined that Sabah and Sarawak are indeed colonies of Malaya from the very beginning, ever since Malaysia came into existence,” he said.

Voon remarked that the history behind Tunku Abdul Rahman being entrusted or given the authority to proclaim the formation of Malaysia should not be hidden ‘under the carpet or be buried in the graves.’

He was unable to find evidence that would prove Tunku Abdul Rahman’s proclamation to the world of the formation of Malaysia after the Malaysian Agreement 1963 was signed.

“Another mystery is that when Malaysia came into existence, what made Abdul Rahman became the Prime Minister of Malaysia? What made Tunku having the authority to become the Prime Minister of Malaysia instead of Lee Kuan Yew or Stephen Kalong Ningkan?

“I could not find that there was an agreement from Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak to make him the prime minister at that time. There was no election at that time to make it possible to have him as such. Is it not a fraud that Abdul Rahman proclaimed himself as prime minister without election or agreement from the people of Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak at that time?” he asked.

He thus asserted that the people, young and old, need to know of the real history behind the formation of Malaysia because it would serve grave injustice and great injury to carry the mystery to their graves – without knowing the truth of how and what made Tunku Abdul Rahman had the authority to declare the formation of Malaysia.

The federal government should no longer hide the truth, he opined, as these doubts will spur people of Sabah and Sarawak to become ‘anti-Malayans’.

“The Prime Minister Dr Mahathir should not blame Sabahans and Sarawakians for not celebrating the coming Malaysia Day in joyous mood, as too many Sabahans and Sarawakians felt that they are the outcasts in Malaysia,” he said.