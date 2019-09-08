YMM Batu Lintang to hold charity outing Sept 14

KUCHING: Young Malaysians Movement (YMM) Batu Lintang chapter is holding a ‘Get Together’ charity outing on Sept 14 for several groups.

The participants are Sarawak Society for the Blind, The Salvation Army, Suria Community Based Rehabilitation Centre and senior citizens.

The outing will start off from Sarawak Society for the Blind at 7.15am. After a simple breakfast, the participants will be heading to Sarawak Cultural Village followed by a series of exciting outdoor activities at Damai Central and ending with a dinner.

Organising Chairman Vincent Ngu thanked Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How for his support and donations from the general public.

He said the purpose of the outing is to show that there are still people who care and love these groups of people.