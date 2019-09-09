Air quality remains at ‘very unhealthy’ level for Sri Aman, Kuching and Samarahan

KUCHING: Air quality remained at a ‘very unhealthy’ level for Sri Aman, Kuching and Samarahan as haze continues to shroud several areas in Sarawak.

As of 9am, the Air Pollution Index (API) readings for Kuching and Sri Aman read at 245 and 244 respectively.

The Department of Environment’s Samarahan station also recorded a ‘very unhealthy’ level for Samarahan at 202.

The readings at Sarikei recorded an unhealthy 197 but earlier this morning, its station recorded a ‘very unhealthy’ level at 8am.

Apart from Sarikei, three other stations also recorded ‘unhealthy’ levels namely Sibu at 164, ILP Miri (136) and Mukah (118).

This is an improvement compared to yesterday’s readings which recorded Miri and Sk Kuala Baram 2 with ‘unhealthy’ readings.

Miri’s air quality has improved drastically dropping from 161 at 6pm yesterday to 86 while SK Kuala Baram 2 dropped from 117 to 89.

API readings of 0-50 shows good air quality; 51-100 (moderate); 101-200 (unhealthy); 201-300 (very unhealthy) and over 300 is deemed hazardous.