CHPS No.1 to 6 to be temporarily closed due to worsening haze

KUCHING: Chung Hua Primary Schools (CHPS) No.1 to 6 here will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow due to the worsening haze.

This was announced by the Board of Management of CHPS No.1 to 6 in a statement today, saying that it is complying with the directive of the state Education Department.

According to chairman of the Board Wong Tiong Hook, the temporary suspension is valid until the air pollutant index (API) reading drops to 200 and below.

“Not only are our six schools temporarily closed, but all extra-curricular activities are also suspended until the air quality improves,” he said.

Wong said the move is meant for the general health of pupils, for fear that the current hazy situation might pose risks to young children particularly those with respiratory issues.

He said candidates who are sitting for the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) papers will have to continue the examination unless a new directive of the department ordered otherwise.

He added that he had instructed all headmasters and headmistresses of the six schools to provide face masks for UPSR candidates.

It is learnt that face masks will be handed out to those UPSR candidates in school tomorrow.

Wong reminded affected pupils to stay indoors and do revision at home despite the temporary closure of the school.

“Do not hang out during this time. Remember to take enough water and take good care of yourselves in view of the polluted air and hot weather,” he added.