Cloud seeding to take place when atmospheric conditions are suitable

KUALA LUMPUR: A cloud-seeding operation aimed at reducing the effects of the haze, particularly in western Peninsular Malaysia and western Sarawak, will be conducted urgently when atmospheric conditions permit.

The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said this today in a statement, adding that it was in a state of readiness to conduct the operation, in cooperation with the National Disaster Management Agency and the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

The department said the possibility of heavy rains occurring in Malaysia, as well as Sumatra and Kalimantan in Indonesia, was low during the next one week, with hot spots on the rise in these areas.

The public was also urged to reduce outdoor activities, wear a mask, drink plenty of water and avoid conducting open burning activities.

Information on weather forecast can be accessed through the MetMalaysia website or the myCuaca app. – Bernama