Halal certification conditions will not be relaxed

SERI KEMBANGAN: The conditions for halal certification by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) will not be relaxed for the benefit of small-scale entrepreneurs, as such terms were intended to protect the quality of the certification which was recognised internationally.

Malaysian Halal Council secretariat director Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the request from small-scale entrepreneurs to relax the conditions was not new.

The entrepreneurs should focus instead on improving their enterprises and products, he said, adding that currently, JAKIM was working with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) and the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (RISDA) to enable micro-businessmen to secure funding and technical support.

He said this to Bernama after a dialogue session on economic empowerment at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre here.

Also present at the function was Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who proposed that in an effort to improve small and medium-scale enterprises, the government uses their services in projects such as the Education Ministry’s free breakfast programme. – Bernama