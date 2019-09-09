‘Kabuloh agriculture station to be elevated into regional facility’

MIRI: The Sarawak government plans to elevate the Kabuloh Agriculture Research Station here into a regional research station for the northern part of the state.

This was revealed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who said the state currently only has one centralised agriculture research centre – Semongok Agriculture Research Centre.

“So now we find that it (Semongok station) is not efficient enough to cover the whole Sarawak because each region has their own unique soil type and unique crops, and therefore we want to set up few regional centres for these researches and we want to upgrade them.

“Kabuloh agriculture research station is good enough but I would recommend it to be upgraded, so today we are proposing this Kabuloh Agriculture Research Station to be upgraded to a regional station for the northern zone,” he said when officiating at the inaugural Kabuloh Durian Festival, here yesterday.

He said as part of the upgrade, the number of staff at the station will be increased while its equipment and other needs improved.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said the Kabuloh station is located on a very big area which holds great potential in growing durian and other fruits.

“We have 600 durian trees (in the area) which are now not very productive, but we want to increase it.

“But we will look at what is best for this region, and we also want to do livestock research here. This station is for northern Sarawak and will also cover the highland areas,” he said.

He also said a collection, processing and packaging centre will be built here to ensure what is produced by farmers will be bought, thus increasing the income of local farmers.

At the event, Uggah distributed Musang King durian seedlings to 3,481 farmers from Sibuti parliamentary constituency, and reminded those who receive seedlings from the state government which are not Musang King, to report the matter to the state Agriculture Department or to his ministry.

This, according to him, was because he had once received complaints that seedlings distributed by the government were not of Musang King durians, with the complainants subsequently accusing the Agriculture Department of lying about the type of seedling distributed.

“Such mistake of sending other durian seedlings to applicants is never intentional.

“When we promise to give Musang King durian seedlings, those are the seedlings that the applicants must receive. But sometimes me and the chief minister have no time to check on those seedlings, whether they are of Musang King or not,” he said.

The deputy chief minister went on to say that apart from increasing the production of Musang King durians for the China market, the Sarawak government is also exporting local durians.

“Two tonnes of local durians have been exported to China. They love Sarawak durians.

“Our durians have red and yellow flesh with sweet and bitter taste.”

He revealed this year, Sarawak is targeting to export 200 tonnes of durian paste to China – an increase of 100 tonnes from last year – with two companies ready to buy any durian produced in Sarawak to meet the demand in China.

Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail and Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Rosey Yunus were among the dignitaries present.