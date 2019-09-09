Kula Segaran urges youth to take up job at retail outlets

IPOH: The Human Resources Ministry has urged local youths to take up jobs at retail outlets to avoid dependency on foreign workers in the country.

Its Minister M. Kula Segaran said many young people today who were successful entrepreneurs in various fields should become the role models for the youths.

“For example, the Aroi Tea in Ipoh old town is operated by young people and all employees are locals,” he said.

He said this in his speech when officiating the mural arts and opening of Aroi Tea outlet here yesterday.

Also present were Ipoh mayor Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim and Aroi Tea business partner Simon Ng.

Meanwhile, Kula Segaran said the level of security around Ipoh should be increased in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia Year next year as the city was one of the top tourist destinations.

“The police need to be present at tourist-focused areas to improve the security while the city mayor can focus on tourist attractions at old town,” he said. – Bernama