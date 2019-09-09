Minister confident Sarawak to hit 5 mln visitor arrivals by year end

KUCHING: Sarawak is on track to hit five million visitor arrivals this year, said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the projection is based on the number of visitor arrivals in the first six months of this year, which is higher compared to last year.

“In the next six months until year end, there are many events (scheduled) including sports and I am confident we can hit five million (visitor arrivals). Even if not, it will be close to five million,” he said when met after the Best of Asean Designers (BOAD) 2019 gala night on Saturday.

The event held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching was organised by Creative TeamLab Sdn Bhd in collaboration with Asean Fashion Desginers Showcase and supported by the ministry.

Abdul Karim said BOAD 2019 was among the contributors to the state’s visitor arrival figure, as it featured designers from Asean countries like Singapore, Indonesia, Laos and other parts of Malaysia.

He added the designers and models from outside Sarawak were able to experience and enjoy the city’s beauty and friendly people, and will share their memories with others back home.

“I believe that this is a way to promote Sarawak to other countries.”

Earlier at the event, Abdul Karim said BOAD 2019 augurs well with the state’s tourism promotion agenda which is to position Sarawak as a vibrant and exciting destination for both national and international fashion, arts and creative events.

He pointed out the event allowed Sarawak to showcase its unique arts and culture to those from Asean and other parts of the world.

“The state government is committed to attracting investments in tourism infrastructure as well as to improve our air accessibility to international visitors and uplift our tourist service quality standards in order to be on par with, if not better than, other destinations in this region,” he said.

The event was graced by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datin Patinggi Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang.

Also present were Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee and organising chairman Damien Sii.

At the event, Creative TeamLab Sdn Bhd also presented donations of RM20,000 to PDK Sri Satok and RM10,000 to Sarawak Forestry Department (SFC), while a Dr Teoh Eng Keat from Penang donated RM5,000 to SFC for its sea turtle conservation efforts.