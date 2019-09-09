O&G prospects brightening with rising asset utilisation

KUCHING: The oil and gas (O&G) sector’s prospects have been viewed as ‘radically brightened’ on the back of improved charter rates driven by rising asset utilisation, globally.

In its sector update report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) said: “After four years of low charter rates, recovery in asset utilisation has begun to drive up charter rates for rigs and vessels in tandem with rising offshore activities.

“Rig charter rates are beginning to track upwards on tightening utilisation rates to near 70 per cent while older rigs are being retired amid slowing new units from China yards.”

In Malaysia, it highlighted, Malaysia’s second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) contract awards rebounded 2.1-folds quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 59 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM4 billion following a lull in 1Q19 and driven by multiple awards to Sapura Energy while Bumi Armada secured a 30 per cent stake in ONGC’s KG-DWN 98/2 FPSO charter.

While the first half of 2019 (1H19) awards still contracted six per cent y-o-y to RM5.8 billion, the contract flows to the services sector are now on the verge of regaining a more prominent forward momentum, the research team said.

It also pointed out that MISC, which is looking at a vastly improved pipeline of potential investments over US$4 billion, has indicated that charter enquiries have dramatically escalated over the past two months for the offshore, LNG and shuttle tanker segments following project scarcities in 1H19.

“Over the longer term, offshore projects in Brazil, Mexico, the Middle East and West Africa are poised to gain traction with Sapura Energy and MMHE being selected for Saudi Aramco’s Long Term Agreement programme, which allows them to bid for the kingdom’s massive offshore projects that could reach US$150 billion over the next 10 years.

“Westwood Global Energy Group is projecting global drilling and well services expenditure to grow 19 per cent to US$1.9 trillion for 2019 to 2023 from 2014 to 2018,” it added.

On its forecast on crude oil, AmInvestment maintained its 2019 to 2020 forecast at US$65 to US$70 per barrel amid high volatility.