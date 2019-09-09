Report: Indonesian govt deploys 9,000 personnel to combat forest, peat fires in West Kalimantan, Sumatera

PONTIANAK: Nine thousand personnel have been deployed by the Indonesian government to combat forest and peat fires in West Kalimantan and Sumatera.

According to the Pontianak Post today, the government was concerned over the trans boundary haze which was enveloping Sarawak notably in Kuching and Kota Samarahan where the Air Quality Index was at a ‘very unhealthy’ level.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) acting spokesperson Agus Wibowo was quoted as saying that the trans boundary haze entered Sarawak only around 11am on Sept 8.

“After that (11am) there was no more detection,” he added

BNPD have also deployed 37 aircraft to conduct water bombing and air surveillance to detect and tabulate hot spots in both areas.

The committee was also quoted to be carrying out cloud seeding operations in the Riau province.

Despite the dry and hazy weather conditions in Pontianak, the API readings here was at 58 as of 9am today.