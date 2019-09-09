Samsung Galaxy A10s, the newest addition to Galaxy A family

KUCHING: Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy A10s, the latest addition to its Galaxy A line of smartphones.

As the newest addition to the Galaxy A family, the Galaxy A10s has been designed to elevate the smartphone experience to the next level. Galaxy A10s is equipped with a remarkable 6.2-inch Infinity-V Display, all-new dual rear camera, a powerful 4,000mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner to offer an unparalleled consumer experience.

The new Galaxy A10s comes with a 6.2-inch, HD+ Infinity-V Display. It provides an immersive visual experience and is equipped with a powerful 4,000mAh battery that allows uninterrupted streaming, gaming and live broadcasting.

Galaxy A10s comes with a dual rear camera setup. The dual camera of the Galaxy A10s comprises of a 13MP primary rear camera with F1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth camera.

This allows users to capture beautiful shots where the focus is on the subject and noise from the background is blurred. Galaxy A10s sports an 8MP front camera that consistently produces brighter and clearer photos.

The Galaxy A10s is an excellent multitasker, thanks to the Octa-core processor under the hood. Galaxy A10s also comes with enhanced security features such as fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The Galaxy A10s is available in a 3GB+32GB and 2GB+32GB configuration.

The Samsung Galaxy A10s is now available in Malaysia.

Technical Specifications

Display: 6.2 inch HD+ (720×1520), Infinity-V Display

Camera: 13MP, 2MP Dual rear main, 8MP Front

Body: 156.9 x 75.8 x7.8mm, 168g

AP: Octa Core (Quad 2.0GHz + Quad 1.5GHz)

Memory: 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB Internal Storage, Micro SD slot (up to 512 GB)

SIM Card: Dual SIM + SD Card Slot

Battery: 4,000 mAh (typical)

Operating system: Android 9.0 (Pie)

Biometric authentications: Rear Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition

Colour: Blue/Green/Black