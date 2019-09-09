Sarawak churches urged to take part in state’s agriculture transformation programme

KUCHING: Churches throughout Sarawak have been urged to take part in the state’s agriculture transformation programme, in respect of the state’s ambition to be a net exporter of food by 2030.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the aim of the agriculture transformation programme was also to eradicate poverty among the people of Sarawak as the official poverty rate in the state stood at 0.9 per cent, despite certain parties disputing the accuracy of the figure.

“Most of the families fall under the poverty line are located in the rural areas and a lot of them are members of your church,” said Uggah as the state government would assist the churches in terms of technical expertise and knows-how to transform the local agriculture scene.

He said this in his speech when officiating the Anglican Diocese of Kuching’s 29th Biennial Diocesan Synod welcoming dinner and fund raising for the House of the Epiphany at a leading hotel here yesterday.

With the transformation programme, Uggah expressed his hope that the income disparity between the urban and rural areas would also be reduced in order to bring a more balanced development across the vast landmass of the state.

“The Chief Minsiter Datuk Abang Johari Tun Openg and I are confident Sarawak will be able to do it (to become a net food exporter state by 2030) and we want the churches to play a part in this,” he said.

He also appealed churches across the state to work closely with the state government to adopt a high technology fertigation system in each of the parish as a model for each church members to participate in the state government agricultural transformation programme.