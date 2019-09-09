Three Chinese independent schools in Kuching to be temporarily closed due to escalating API

KUCHING: The three Chinese independent schools – Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.1, 3 and 4 – in the city will be temporarily closed from tomorrow in the face of the escalating air pollutant index (API).

Board of Management of CHMS No.1, 3 and 4, in a statement today, informed all student and parents of the schools concerned of the temporary closure.

“We hereby announce that CHMS No.1, 3 and 4 will be closed starting tomorrow (Sept 10) as the API reading in Kuching hit 249 as of noon,” said the statement.

The Board has issued the temporary closure directive to the three schools.

Air quality is considered very unhealthy when the API reading goes beyond 200.

“Our schools will reopen as soon as the API reading is brought down to 200 and below,” added the statement.

CHMS No.1 is located at Jalan Pending while CHMS No.3 and CHMS No.4 are situated off Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Haji Taha, respectively.