UK in disarray over Brexit matters

Fundamental outlook

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended the summer recess and shut down the Parliament from September 7 to October 14, indicating the possibility of a no-deal Brexit and vowing to fulfil it by the end October without further delay. Johnson also planned for a snap General Election on October 15, leaving no room for the Parliament to decide on Brexit matters.

Last Wednesday, British lawmakers have passed a bill to stop a no-deal Brexit. Johnson stripped 21 members from Conservative Party after they have showed no support to the ruling government. On Thursday, Johnson’s younger brother resigned from his ministerial post and Member of Parliament.

US implemented 15 per cent tariff on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports on September 1. China will retaliate by increasing tariff on US$75 billion of US imports. The Dollar Index (USDX) is trading high above 98 amid escalating trade conflicts.

US non-farm payroll missed the forecast, adding 130,000 in August. Unemployment rate held at 3.7 per cent. Fed chairman Jerome Powell commented that trade war has weighed down on corporate decisions. Market analysts expect rate cut increases this month.

China’s caixin manufacturing index rose 50.4 in August, recovering for the first time above 50 in three months. On Friday, People’s Bank of China announced a cut in its reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points and some qualified banks will have its ratio cut by 100 basis points, starting from September 16 to stimulate the slowing economy.

Fitch rating agency downgraded Hong Kong from ‘AA+’ to ‘AA’ with negative outlook for its long-term credit default rating. On the other hand, Beijing Government aimed to end the street protest before the Chinese national Day on October 1.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen traded slightly higher last week but still contained in the consolidating range. We reckon little change within 105 to 107 unless the trend could jump beyond the aforementioned range.

Euro/US dollar made a new low at 1.0926 that was last seen in May 2017. The market trend bounced about 100 pips before the weekend. We forecast the trend will trade in cautious range from 1.095 to 1.11.

British pound/US dollar settled at 1.2280 after it bounced off 1.20 support last week. The trend will likely thread from 1.2150 to 1.2350 in mixed sentiment. We foresee continual recovery at a small pace as the British Parliament has shut down after September 7 for more than a month.

WTI Crude prices are still trading within US$53 to USD57.50 per barrel. There is a gathering strength in the market. Piercing above US$57.50 per barrel will effectively rise to US$61 per barrel. Catalysts ofr such ascension could be due to the lower dollar, recovery in stock markets or a rate cut in September.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives bounced off RM2,163 per MT low last week. The market has shown a firm upward reversal on Friday but will probably trade in sideways this week. November Futures contract closed at RM2,203 per MT on Friday. We forecast the trend will move from RM2,160 to RM2,260 per MT in mixed trading. Breaking beneath RM2,160 per MT will trigger bargain-hunting at RM2,140 per MT.

Gold prices reversed down from US$1,550 per ounce. We forecast a high chance to see the trend falling to US$1,500 per ounce with bargain-hunting emerging at US$1,490 per ounce. Goldl might be facing some liquidation as traders move funds into energy sectors in the coming weeks.

Silver prices fell from above US$19.50 per ounce. We expect the bears will re-test US$17.50 per ounce level before bargain-hunting emerges. The overall market sentiment is prone to weaken and form a consolidating base in the coming weeks. Traders are reminded to trade cautiously and be patient in picking new bottoms.

Dar Wong has 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at [email protected]