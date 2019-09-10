12 attend Sabah’s first Trainers for Disability Equality Training course

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s first regional Trainers for Disability Equality Training course was held at the Lintas Platinum Hotel here recently.

The ten day course was held from August 25 until September 6 and was organised by Sabah Community Service Council or Majilis Perkhidmatan Masyarakat Sabah (MPMS), Persatuan CHILD Sabah and supported by the Department of Social Welfare Malaysia or Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat Malaysia.

The course saw the participation of twelve disabled persons to become potential Disability Equality Training trainers. The objective of the ten day workshop, facilitated by Fariz Abd Rani and Puan Nurulhuda Zainal. was to equip the new trainers to understand the real meaning of Disability through the Social Model perspective.

The module, which was created by Dr. Kenji Kuno, senior advisor on Social Security (Disability) for Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) was intended to prepare participants to become effective trainers, who will educate the public on creating an inclusive society by removing socially constructed barriers.

Participants received their certificates of completion from Dato Maria Sinsoi, director of Jabatan Pembangunan OKU, Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat Malaysia, and witnessed by Puan Myrna Jimenez, director of Jabatan Perkhidmatan Kebajikan Am Sabah.