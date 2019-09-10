157,479 students affected by school closures in haze hit Sarawak, UPSR exams conducted smoothly

KUCHING: A total of 409 schools involving 157,479 students have been affected by school closures due to the haze situation today.

The State Education Department received the latest statistic report at 10am, covering nine district education offices (PPD), namely Betong, Bau, Kuching, Lubok Antu, Padawan, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman and Lundu.

Padawan district records the highest school closure at 101 schools (15 secondary and 86 primary) involving 46,572 students while Samarahan has only three schools closed (two secondary and one primary).

However, Kuching schools recorded the highest number of students affected, with a total of 60,509 students from 26 secondary schools and 61 primary schools.

The department further stated that despite the schools being closed, the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) public examination was conducted smoothly as scheduled.

Air Pollutant Index (API) readings for Kuching, Samarahan and Sri Aman continue to hover in “unhealthy” levels at 142, 120 and 190 respectively as of 12pm.

For hourly updates of API readings in the state, click here http://apims.doe.gov.my/