Celebrate diversity to reinforce unity, mutual understanding — Jannie

KOTA KINABALU: Religious diversity should be celebrated to reinforce unity, mutual understanding, tolerance and friendship among the people, said Sabah’s Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs Jannie Lasimbang.

She said religion played an important role to promote unity and harmony among Malaysians.

“All religious teachings focus on instilling understanding and values, that we are all brothers and sisters. Sabah, with more than 50 ethnic groups, is the role model of racial harmony in Malaysia,” she said.

Despite differences in ethnicity and religion, Jannie said Sabahans respected each other.

She said this when officiating at the ‘Doa Sayangi Malaysiaku-Malaysia Bersih’ event held in conjunction with the state-level National Day celebration at Sri Pasupathinath Temple, Bukit Padang near here on Sunday.

The event was hosted by the Malaysia Hindu Sangam, Sabah State Council led by chairman, Datuk Dr K Mathavan.

Jannie said the programme, initiated by the Department of National Unity and Integration, aimed to strengthen patriotism as well as enhance understanding and tolerance among worshippers of all religions.

Also present was Assistant Minister of Education and Innovation, Jenifer Lasimbang.