Digital transformation opens up whole host of business possibilities

KUCHING: Digital transformation opens up a whole host of possibilities for businesses, Digi notes, as the group now helps small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on this digitalisation journey with the experience and learnings that it gained.

Digi’s chief business officer Eugene Teh explained to The Borneo Post recently that digital transformation refers to the way businesses enhance their business models through the adoption of new digital technologies.

“In this day and age where technology has matured and is much more affordable, many organisations, including SMEs, have found a way to digitise where it makes sense for them,” he said.

“Digital transformation opens up a whole host of possibilities for businesses. As such, we believe that businesses must be courageous to embrace change.

“There needs to be a mindset shift across the organisation, where change is sponsored by the leadership, simply because digitalisation is a company-wide agenda, people buy-in into the process is important.

“It should not be seen as just an IT department initiative. The application of technology to processes to improve the business will only be successful if all employees of all levels are familiar with how it should be utilised to the best of its ability.”

Teh noted that it is equally important, however, to embark on the journey with prudence and a willingness to learn from mistakes given that digital is a new frontier for many.

“As an organisation that underwent its own core digitalisation in 2017, we are now helping SMEs on this journey with the experience and learnings we gained.”

Additionally, Teh highlighted that businesses need to cultivate a culture of empowerment around creating value, agility, and continuous innovation.

“By creating a conducive and supportive ecosystem, businesses can inspire its employees to strive to deliver the best and most relevant services for the customers.”

Having gone through this digitalisation journey itself, Digi understands it and have seen the resulting positive impact from it.

“And our approach is straightforward – we strive to first understand what matters most to the SMEs we work with, including their business pain points. We listen intently to their needs and aspirations, and then translating that into finding the right, available solutions that are both pragmatic and impactful. This is the commitment we make to SMEs as their trusted digital partner.

“We have both the track record and a range of digital solutions within the Digi Business suite that are cost efficient and require little to no installation, which does away with heavy hardware and complicated procedures.” Digi designed the onboarding process to be as simple as possible, so all businesses need to do is to head to the group’s website and sign up for the solution. As there is no one-size-fits-all solution, Digi can also customise solutions to cater to different business needs.

Should businesses prefer to discuss any of the solutions face-to-face, Digi has Digi Business Experts in all 30 Digi stores nationwide where business owners can receive free consultation.

“Furthermore, as part of our commitment to help SMEs in their digital transformation journey, we also collaborate with other digital partners to roll out relevant, comprehensive and engaging programmes that aim to equip SMEs with the necessary digital knowledge and tools.

“An example is Digi’s MY Digital SME programme, in partnership with SME Corp and in collaboration with Mahir Digital Bersama Google, Avana Facebook Commerce and Shopee.”

MY Digital SME aims to assist and empower business owners and entrepreneurs through their digitalisation journey and provides free workshops, hands-on training, and best-practice talks from industry leaders. The workshops will be taking place across the nation from August to October.

There will be a My Digital SME workshop held at Kota Kinabalu on September 21 and Kuching on October 5.