Handicrafts Market at resort a boon for local artisans

TUARAN: Handicraft products sold at Shangri-La Rasa Ria’s Handicrafts Market have become a source of income for indigenous crafters and artisans, whose products often draw the attention of foreign tourists.

The handicrafts, which include accessories, clothings, jewellery and souvenirs, are being sold at the resort’s Naan Lawn, where in-house and public guests also have the opportunity to taste Sabah street food such as grilled chicken wings, satay, apam balik, roti jala, lekor and pisang goreng (banana fritters).

Recently, with the theme ‘Let’s Get Local’, the market was filled with traditional games, cultural dances and a fire show right after sunset.

Tribal earrings maker Cecalia Since Misak said when the hotel contacted her for the first time early this year, she was extremely excited because Rasa Ria is a world-class hotel.

“I have never received any invitation from any hotels before, so I agreed to join their first private market.

“It was early this year when a group from the United States came to Sabah for an appreciation trip. Starting from then, almost every two months the hotel would call me and the other vendors to be part of their handicrafts market, and, I must say, I am thankful for having been given the opportunity to earn from their well-organised market.

“It has been always interesting to be part of Rasa Ria handicrafts market because they are very particular with their set up, performances and timing, which, I believe, exhibit the real touch of Sabah.

“It will definitely give us high spirits to share more about the culture of Sabah,” she said.

Chealsie Mailin, a home-grown clothing designer who created cardigans from local batik, said, she appreciated Rasa Ria’s team for noticing her work.

The 26-year-old Rungus lass from Kudat said, being a full time designer in the state of Sabah is not a luxury career. So, being chosen as one of the vendors in a world-class hotel’s handicraft market is a blessing.

“Every two months, I participate in the local artisan market, and I also sell my products online. That is my only income. Being Rasa Ria’s regular vendor since earlier this year provided me with an extra source of income and I find it is worth the effort,” Chealsie said.

Chealsie further explained that the response from foreign guests was very encouraging and she is looking forward to more events at the hotel.

Meanwhile, two post-graduates from local universities, who were among the vendors at the market, Nur Shazlenn Saidi, and Marinah D. Batak, said that they ventured into the handicraft business about three years ago to fund their studies.

The best friends, who studied for a Bachelor of Social Science in History (Shazlenn) from UMS and a Diploma in Accounting (Marinah) from UiTM Sabah, started with making customised bracelets and slowly developed their products into earrings made from hand-painted beads and chokers inspired by Unduk Ngadau traditional necklaces.

“After graduating, we continued our business and were lucky to be part of Rasa Ria’s handicraft market.

“We are not working at the moment, and this is our source of income. We are planning to create more, and hopefully can inspire other post-graduates to think about starting a business from small-scale,” said Shazlenn, adding that she is very grateful to see the determination from some of the guests in support of the event that aims to help improve the livelihood of the local community.

Apart from supporting the indigenous communities of Sabah, the event also gives hotel guests the opportunity the enjoy the sunset with a real touch of Sabah.

Before the sun sets, local dancers will go to the centre stage and start performing traditional dances such as Sumazau, Magunatip, Sumundai and Mongigol. After the sun sets, a special fire show is showcased by the hotel’s team. The recent event ended around 9 pm.

According to Rasa Ria’s Director of Communications, Regina Sulit-Lain, the next handicrafts market is expected to be held next month, where it will also be open to the public. She is inviting members of the public to follow their social media in Instagram and Facebook for the announcement.